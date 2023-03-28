Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou dies at 99; composed stunning piano music. #RIP #Ethiopia

At the age of 99, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, a well-known Ethiopian composer, pianist, and nun, passed away. Her enchanting piano melodies will continue to enchant and calm hearts for generations to come.

Guèbrou was born in 1923 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She was raised by her father, a prominent intellectual, and received a private education. In her early years, she studied with Swedish musician and composer Frewding Wüllner, who saw her potential as a pianist and nurtured her talent. In the 1940s, Guèbrou continued her studies in Switzerland, where she learned from Jeanjean, a French music teacher.

Guèbrou’s compositions are hauntingly beautiful, with a distinct African sound that draws from traditional Ethiopian music. Despite her classical training, Guèbrou often played by ear, crafting her pieces with melody and harmony that flowed naturally from her fingertips. Her music was deeply personal, reflecting her faith as an Ethiopian nun and her experiences as a woman living in a male-dominated society.

Guèbrou’s music only gained wider recognition later in life, after she was rediscovered by French ethnomusicologist Francis Falceto in the early 2000s. In 2006, her first album, “Éthiopiques Volume 21: Ethiopia Song,” was released by the French record label Buda Musique. The album introduced Guèbrou’s music to a global audience and cemented her place as one of Ethiopia’s most cherished composers.

Throughout her life, Guèbrou remained committed to her faith as a nun in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. She believed that her music was a gift from God, and that it could heal and console those who listened to it. Even in her final years, Guèbrou continued to perform at various venues in Ethiopia, including the Ethiopian National Theatre in Addis Ababa.

Guèbrou’s passing is a great loss for the music world and for Ethiopia. However, her legacy lives on through her music, which will continue to soothe souls and inspire listeners for generations to come.

