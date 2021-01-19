Emanuele Macaluso Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Italian Communist Party veteran Emanuele Macaluso has Died .

Italian Communist Party veteran Emanuele Macaluso has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

ANPI Brescia centro @ANPIBsCarmine Italian Communist Party veteran Emanuele Macaluso has died aged 96. Former trade unionist, member of the PCI’s “right-wing”, he joined the party’s Central committee with P.Togliatti, served with L.Longo and Enrico Berlinguer. Was editor-in-chief of l’Unità in the 80’s.

