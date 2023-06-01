Embalming Facilities: Discovery of Embalming Facilities at a Renowned Egyptian Site

Saqqara: Unearthing Ancient Egypt’s History and Mummification

Saqqara, a sprawling burial complex to the south of Cairo, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that holds thousands of years of Egyptian history. With more than a dozen pyramids, numerous tombs, courts, and halls, archaeologists keep discovering more. In May 2023, two new tombs and two facilities once used for embalming were unearthed.

Ancient Egypt had a unique way of preserving the dead through mummification. The new embalming facilities date back to about 2,400 years ago and contain stone beds for the deceased Egyptians to undergo mummification. The scientists found gutters at the ends of the beds, clay pots to hold organs and viscera, and various other instruments, including linens and natron salt. During the mummification process, all moisture was removed from the body to stop decomposition. One workshop appeared to have been used to embalm animals, a process for which Saqqara is well-known. Underground passages at the site contain thousands of ibis mummies dating back to about 300 B.C. The Egyptians also built a tomb at Saqqara for sacred bulls, a place known as The Serapeum.

The excavation also unearthed two new tombs that date back 4,400 and 3,400 years, to the fifth and 18th pharaonic dynasties, respectively. They belonged to two priests named Ne Hesut Ba and Men Kheber, who were buried at the site. Ne Hesut Ba served as head of scribes and priest of the gods Horus and Maat, and his tomb walls were covered with scenes of daily life, farming, and hunting. Men Kheber also served as a priest, and his tomb contained depictions of himself in the form of rock carvings and a 3-foot-tall alabaster statue.

Archaeologists have discovered 59 new mummies, seven new tombs, and thousands of wooden figurines in Saqqara in recent years. The site contains more than a dozen pyramids, many of which are badly crumbling. The first, the step pyramid built by Djoser, stands as the oldest stone building in the world. The wonders of Saqqara span much of Ancient Egyptian history, during which its proximity to the ancient city of Memphis ensured plenty of new tombs and pyramids. The earliest tombs lie in the northern part of the site, in the early dynastic cemetery, where large mud-brick tombs called mastabas date back about 4,900 years.

Egypt hopes these ancient sites will increase tourism, which has seen a recent decline from COVID-19. Saqqara is an important site for understanding the history and cultural practices of Ancient Egypt, including the unique process of mummification. As archaeologists continue to uncover more tombs and facilities, the mysteries of Saqqara and Ancient Egypt may continue to unravel.

News Source : Discover Magazine

Source Link :Embalming Facilities Discovered at Famous Egyptian Site/