EMDR therapy: EMDR: The Therapy Endorsed by Miley Cyrus and Prince Harry?

Understanding EMDR: Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing Therapy

Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy is being increasingly recognised as an effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions – from PTSD and phobias to anxiety and depression. In her recent cover interview with British Vogue, Miley Cyrus spoke about how EMDR therapy helped her to heal from past traumas. But what exactly is EMDR therapy, and how does it work? Here, we take a closer look at this innovative form of psychotherapy and answer some common questions about it.

What is EMDR therapy?

EMDR therapy is a type of psychotherapy that helps people recover from traumatic events in their lives. It was developed in the late 1980s by psychologist Francine Shapiro, who observed that certain eye movements seemed to reduce the intensity of disturbing thoughts and memories. Since then, the therapy has been refined and expanded upon, with bilateral stimulation (through eye movements or tapping) being used to help clients process traumatic memories.

How does EMDR therapy work?

According to psychotherapist Sanja Oakley, EMDR therapy works by stimulating the brain’s information processing system, which can help to reprocess or digest traumatic memories. By targeting the emotions associated with these memories, EMDR can help to reduce their intensity and make them less triggering. Unlike traditional forms of talk therapy, EMDR involves less talking and more bilateral stimulation, making it a faster and more efficient way to process traumatic memories.

Who is EMDR therapy suitable for?

EMDR therapy is generally considered safe for most people, but it may not be suitable for those experiencing florid psychosis. However, there are currently EMDR trials underway for people with psychosis diagnosis. It is particularly helpful for those with head injuries or neurodiverse conditions, as well as people who experience dissociation. EMDR therapy can also be effective for a wide range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, phobias, panic disorder, PTSD, complex PTSD, and attachment trauma.

What is considered trauma in the context of EMDR therapy?

Trauma is defined as anything that overwhelms us and gets stuck in the memory system. This can include “big T” traumas like natural disasters, rape, or witnessing a loved one’s murder, as well as “small t” traumas like chronic low-level invalidating experiences or living with a depressed parent. EMDR therapy can be effective for both types of trauma.

Why is there controversy surrounding EMDR therapy?

Despite its proven effectiveness in treating trauma, some mental health professionals still do not fully understand how EMDR therapy works. There is also limited research to suggest that self-administered EMDR can be beneficial, and most experienced clinicians recommend against it. It is important to work with a qualified therapist who can provide a safe space for processing traumatic memories.

In conclusion, EMDR therapy is a powerful and effective form of psychotherapy that can help people recover from traumatic events in their lives. By targeting the emotions associated with these memories, EMDR can help to reduce their intensity and make them less triggering. While controversy remains around the therapy, its efficacy in treating trauma has been proven in more than 40 clinical randomised trials and is recommended by leading organisations like the World Health Organisation and the NHS. If you are struggling with trauma or a mental health condition, it may be worth considering EMDR therapy as a potential treatment option.

1. Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

2. Trauma therapy

3. Miley Cyrus and EMDR

4. EMDR success stories

5. EMDR for anxiety and depression

News Source : Amel Mukhtar

Source Link :What Is EMDR, The Therapy Miley Cyrus (And Prince Harry) Swear By?/