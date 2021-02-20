Emer Feely Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Emer Feely has Died .

February 20, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.

Emer Feely has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Any guidelines on HEPA air cleaners in schools? @RogerGalligan So sad to hear about the passing of Emer Feely. I remember her from my college days, a long time back. She was a really lovely person. My thoughts are with @CMOIreland and his family. May she rest in peace.

Ennistymon Parish Clare

DEATH NOTICE
PARISH OF ENNISTYMON
Saturday February 20th 2021
DR. EMER HOLOHAN
née Feely
Terenure, Dublin
Who entered eternity, Peacefully, from Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross following a long illness, in the company of her husband and children.
We extend our sympathy and the sympathy of the Parish to Dr. Emer’s
Husband: Dr. Tony
Daughter: Clodagh
Son: Ronan
Parents: Ita & Frank
Brother: Ronan
Sisters: Orla and Niamh.
Relatives, Neighbours, Medical Colleagues, many friends and the extended Holohan and Feely families.
Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Emer’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Pius X Church: www.memoriallane.ie/livestream
on Monday at 12.30pm. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/
or by using the condolence book at the bottom of this page.
Emer’s request is for family flowers only please and donations if desired to Terenure College 6th year Gofundme campaign in aid of The Irish Cancer Society and Our Lady’s Hospice: https://gofund.me/2a95cce6
May EMER’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.
Go n-déana Dia grásta ar a hanam dílis.
Bed of Heaven to EMER
I Líonta Dé go gCastar Sinn
Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam Dilís
Tabhair suaimhneas síoraí do hanam a Thiarna.
Fr. Des 0872524223
Fr. Willie 0872030842

