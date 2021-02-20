Emer Feely Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Emer Feely has Died .

Emer Feely has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

So sad to hear about the passing of Emer Feely. I remember her from my college days, a long time back. She was a really lovely person. My thoughts are with @CMOIreland and his family. May she rest in peace.

Any guidelines on HEPA air cleaners in schools? @RogerGalligan So sad to hear about the passing of Emer Feely. I remember her from my college days, a long time back. She was a really lovely person. My thoughts are with @CMOIreland and his family. May she rest in peace.

Tributes

Ennistymon Parish Clare

DEATH NOTICE

PARISH OF ENNISTYMON

Saturday February 20th 2021

DR. EMER HOLOHAN

née Feely

Terenure, Dublin

Who entered eternity, Peacefully, from Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross following a long illness, in the company of her husband and children.

We extend our sympathy and the sympathy of the Parish to Dr. Emer’s

Husband: Dr. Tony

Daughter: Clodagh

Son: Ronan

Parents: Ita & Frank

Brother: Ronan

Sisters: Orla and Niamh.

Relatives, Neighbours, Medical Colleagues, many friends and the extended Holohan and Feely families.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Emer’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Pius X Church: www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

on Monday at 12.30pm. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

or by using the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

Emer’s request is for family flowers only please and donations if desired to Terenure College 6th year Gofundme campaign in aid of The Irish Cancer Society and Our Lady’s Hospice: https://gofund.me/2a95cce6

.

May EMER’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Go n-déana Dia grásta ar a hanam dílis.

Bed of Heaven to EMER

I Líonta Dé go gCastar Sinn

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam Dilís

Tabhair suaimhneas síoraí do hanam a Thiarna.

Fr. Des 0872524223

Fr. Willie 0872030842

