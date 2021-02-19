Emer Holohan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Tony Holohan wife has Died .

Emer holohan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

The death has occurred of Dr. Emer Holohan (née Feely), wife of Dr. Tony Holohan CMO following a long illness. Thoughts and prayers for Emer and her family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí. 🙏🙏

Our deepest sympathies and condolences to @CMOIreland , Dr. Tony Holohan and family this evening as news has emerged that his wife, Emer has sadly passed away.

Cork Safety Alerts @CorkSafetyAlert Our deepest sympathies and condolences to @CMOIreland , Dr. Tony Holohan and family this evening as news has emerged that his wife, Emer has sadly passed away.

Tributes

Support for Nurses.

Incredibly sad news this evening. Dr Emer Holohan has passed away in Our Lady’s Hospice.

Our sincere sympathies to her heartbroken husband Dr Tony Holohan and to their children Clodagh and Ronan and to their extended family and friends.

May Emer’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Tommy Ryan

Rest In Peace sympathy to the holohan family. That poor man is after being through the mill the last 12 months

Clodagh Carton

Sincere condolences to her family x very difficult time for you all

Bernie Higgins

Deepest sympathy to all her family & friends at this time. May she RIP



Alison Fox

Condolences to the Houlihan family and dr tony may she rest in peace

Maria Stapleton

May she Rest In Peace Condolences to Dr Tony and his family

Una Hennessy

Rest in Peace, Sympathy to Tony and the family,

Siobhan Kiernan

May she rest in peace…deepest sympathy to Tony and his family..x

Martha Mc Clay

Rest in Peace condolences to all the Holohan family at this difficult time.