Emer Holohan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Tony Holohan wife has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Emer holohan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
The death has occurred of Dr. Emer Holohan (née Feely), wife of Dr. Tony Holohan CMO following a long illness. Thoughts and prayers for Emer and her family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí. 🙏🙏
Posted by Bagenalstown Covid-19 Support on Friday, February 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathies and condolences to @CMOIreland, Dr. Tony Holohan and family this evening as news has emerged that his wife, Emer has sadly passed away.
— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) February 19, 2021
Tributes
Support for Nurses.
Incredibly sad news this evening. Dr Emer Holohan has passed away in Our Lady’s Hospice.
Our sincere sympathies to her heartbroken husband Dr Tony Holohan and to their children Clodagh and Ronan and to their extended family and friends.
May Emer’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.
Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam dílis.
Tommy Ryan
Rest In Peace sympathy to the holohan family. That poor man is after being through the mill the last 12 months
Clodagh Carton
Sincere condolences to her family x very difficult time for you all
Bernie Higgins
Deepest sympathy to all her family & friends at this time. May she RIP
Alison Fox
Condolences to the Houlihan family and dr tony may she rest in peace
Maria Stapleton
May she Rest In Peace Condolences to Dr Tony and his family
Una Hennessy
Rest in Peace, Sympathy to Tony and the family,
Siobhan Kiernan
May she rest in peace…deepest sympathy to Tony and his family..x
Martha Mc Clay
Rest in Peace condolences to all the Holohan family at this difficult time.
