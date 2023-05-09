Emergency alert in Vernon : Vernon residents undergo emergency alert test

Vernon Emergency Alert: Test in Progress

On Wednesday, May 10, an emergency alert system test will take place across British Columbia. The Alert Ready emergency alert system will trigger notifications on television, radio, and people’s cell phones at 1:55 p.m. PST. The City of Vernon hopes that testing the system will increase public awareness of the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations so that residents can be ready in the event of an actual emergency. Testing the system is also intended to validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended.

News Source : Brendan Shykora

Source Link :This is only a test: Emergency alert goes off in Vernon/