Emergency Alert System Testing : What You Should Know About Canada’s Emergency Alert System Testing

What You Need to Know about Canada’s Emergency Alert System Testing

Canada is testing its public alert system on May 10, with public alert messages set to be broadcast on various devices across the country (except for Alberta and Quebec). Created in partnership with federal, provincial, and territorial emergency management officials, Alert Ready is Canada’s national warning system that delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and compatible wireless devices. The test alert will inform recipients that the message is a test and that they won’t need to take action to stay safe, and the alert sound and vibration will continue for another eight seconds before turning off by itself.

For people who are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, or partially sighted, other alert formats may be issued depending on the device. The testing schedule across Canada varies by province, with the next test alert scheduled for November 15. Recipients cannot opt out of these test alerts and if they don’t receive one, they should check to see if their device is compatible.

News Source : Irish Mae Silvestre

