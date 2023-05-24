Emergency services search for Madeleine McCann suspect at Barragem do Arade reservoir, Portugal.

Christian Brueckner: Searches for Madeleine McCann resume near reservoir in Portugal : Emergency services search for Madeleine McCann at Barragem do Arade, near Praia da Luz, where prime suspect Christian Brueckner spent time.

Emergency service divers were spotted on a rigid-hull inflatable boat at the Barragem do Arade, located approximately 30 miles from Praia da Luz, where three-year-old Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007. The divers concentrated their search on one area of the reservoir, erecting white tents on a hill on the banks. Emergency services and officials from Portugal, Germany, and the UK were also seen holding briefings near blue police tents further around the water. The prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017. The Home Office granted an extra £110,000 in funding this year for the Metropolitan Police to assist with finding Madeleine, down from just over £300,000 last year. The total funding given to Operation Grange has been just under £13.1 million since 2011.

News Source : Joshua Searle

Madeleine McCann police search reservoir missing child investigation update