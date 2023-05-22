Emerson Middle School threat investigation. today : Niles Police Investigate Threat Made to Emerson Middle School Students but Confirm No Immediate Danger

Posted on May 22, 2023

Emerson Middle School in Illinois has been investigated by the Niles Police Department after students reported a Snapchat message from an unidentified person who was not affiliated with Park Ridge-Niles District 64 schools. The Niles Deputy Chief has stated that there is no apparent threat to students or staff safety. School and police officials are working together to investigate the incident.

News Source : Caroline Kubzansky, Chicago Tribune

