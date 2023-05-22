“Emerson Middle School threat” today : Investigation Launched by Niles Police into Threats Directed at Emerson Middle School Students

Investigation Underway by Niles Police Regarding Threat Against Emerson Middle School Students today 2023.
Niles police are investigating a threat made to Emerson Middle School students over social media following an encounter at a local carnival. The incident was reported to school administration and is being investigated by the school resource officer, but there does not appear to be a legitimate threat. The school day proceeded normally and students were never in any danger.
News Source : Tom Robb
