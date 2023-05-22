“Emerson Middle School threat” today : Investigation Launched by Niles Police into Threats Directed at Emerson Middle School Students

Posted on May 22, 2023

Niles police are investigating a threat made to Emerson Middle School students over social media following an encounter at a local carnival. The incident was reported to school administration and is being investigated by the school resource officer, but there does not appear to be a legitimate threat. The school day proceeded normally and students were never in any danger.

News Source : Tom Robb

