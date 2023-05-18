“Emi Martinez Serie A transfer” today : Serie A Club Selects Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez as Top Pick

1. #EmiMartinez

According to the latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive, AS Roma is reportedly interested in signing Emi Martinez this summer. The Italian club is said to be in the market for a new goalkeeper, and Martinez has emerged as one of their top targets. The Argentine shot-stopper joined Villa from Arsenal last summer and had an outstanding debut season at Villa Park. Martinez played a crucial role in helping his side secure a top-half finish, and his performances earned him a call-up to the Argentina national team for the Copa America.

However, Villa is said to be reluctant to sell their prized asset, and it would take a significant offer to prise him away. The club sees Martinez as a key player for the future, and they are reportedly ready to offer him a new and improved contract to keep him at the club. The 28-year-old still has three years remaining on his current deal, and Villa is under no pressure to sell. It remains to be seen whether AS Roma will make a formal bid for Martinez, but the interest from the Italian club is a testament to the goalkeeper’s impressive performances last season.

In conclusion, the reported interest from AS Roma on Emi Martinez has caused a stir among Villa fans, who are understandably keen to keep hold of their star goalkeeper. The Argentine has been a revelation since his arrival at Villa Park and has quickly established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League. While Villa is said to be reluctant to sell, the club may face a tough decision if AS Roma comes in with a significant offer. However, Villa fans will be hoping that the club can keep hold of Martinez and continue to build a team capable of challenging for European football next season.

Read Full story : Aston Villa star Emi Martinez identified as 'first choice' for Serie A club /

News Source : msn.com

