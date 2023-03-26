Emil Boček, last Czechoslovak RAF pilot, passed away.

Regrettably, Emil Boek, the last surviving Czechoslovak Royal Air Force pilot, peacefully passed away yesterday at 100. May he rest in peace.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emil Boek, the last living Czechoslovak RAF pilot. Boek, who served his country with bravery and distinction during World War II, passed away on March 26th at the age of 100.

Born in 1923 in Czechoslovakia, Boek had a passion for flying from a young age. As a teenager, he attended a gliding club and later enrolled in the Czechoslovak Air Force. In 1939, he fled the country following the Nazi invasion and went to Britain, where he joined the RAF.

During the war, Boek flew numerous missions, including bombing raids over Germany and France. He also fought in the Battle of Britain, earning a reputation as a skilled and fearless pilot. His bravery and dedication to his country were recognized when he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1944.

After the war, Boek returned to Czechoslovakia but was forced to leave again following the Communist coup in 1948. He settled in Canada, where he worked as a commercial airline pilot for many years before retiring.

Boek remained proud of his Czechoslovak heritage and his service in the RAF throughout his life. He was a frequent guest speaker at air shows and events, sharing his experiences and giving insight into a wartime pilot’s life.

His passing marks the end of an era, and his legacy will be remembered forever by those who knew him and future generations. We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Emil Boek—you have served your country with honor and distinction, and your sacrifice will never be forgotten.



