Emil Dansker Death -Dead – Obituary :Emil Dansker has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
Emil Dansker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Society of Professional Journalists @spj_tweets SPJ is deeply saddened by the passing of Emil Dansker, a 70-year member of the organization. Dansker was recipient of the Howard S. Dubin Outstanding Pro Member Award in 2006. He will be greatly missed.

