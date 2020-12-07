Emil Dansker Death -Dead – Obituary :Emil Dansker has Died .
SPJ is deeply saddened by the passing of Emil Dansker, a 70-year member of the organization. Dansker was recipient of the Howard S. Dubin Outstanding Pro Member Award in 2006. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/KOgJyoQav2 https://t.co/Sho9OwNhPl
— Society of Professional Journalists (@spj_tweets) December 7, 2020
