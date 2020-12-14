Emil Dansker Death -Dead – Obituary :Emil Dansker, Ohio journalist, passes away at age 90.
Emil Dansker, Ohio journalist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Emil Dansker, Ohio journalist, passes away at age 90 https://t.co/9N4cb6dVIa
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 13, 2020
Jake Tapper @jaketapper Emil Dansker, Ohio journalist, passes away at age 90
