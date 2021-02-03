Emil Freireich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Emil J Freireich has Died .

Emil J Freireich has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Emil J Freireich, MD, DSc, FAACR, a Fellow of the AACR Academy who developed a landmark treatment for childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia, died Feb 1 at the age of 93. We send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/tYtxcwXkYN#AACRFellows pic.twitter.com/mp9dSvu5LB — AACR (@AACR) February 3, 2021

