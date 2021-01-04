Emile Cubeisy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Emile Cubeisy has Died .

Emile Cubeisy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

RIP @ecubeisy Very sad news; my deepest condolences to ur family; may God give them all the patience they need during this tragedic period. One can only remember him for his pleasant decent character, genuinety & sincerity in everything he did. Will miss u friend! pic.twitter.com/dYvkDb4aw1 — Yasser Al Mimar – ياسر المعمار (@YasserAlmimar) January 4, 2021

Yasser Al Mimar – ياسر المعمار @YasserAlmimar RIP @ecubeisy Very sad news; my deepest condolences to ur family; may God give them all the patience they need during this tragedic period. One can only remember him for his pleasant decent character, genuinety & sincerity in everything he did. Will miss u friend!