Emilia Milen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Emilia Milen Herrera, a 25 year old artist, neighbor, trans woman has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Mourning the loss of Emilia Milen Herrera, a 25 year old artist, neighbor, trans woman who was killed by a private guard of a condominium complex while supporting a Mapuche lof in recuperation of ancestral land in Wallmapu Chile. #justiciaparaemilia https://t.co/o4t5l390Lx
— Sarah Kelly, Ph.D. (@SarahKellygeog) February 19, 2021
Sarah Kelly, Ph.D. @SarahKellygeog Mourning the loss of Emilia Milen Herrera, a 25 year old artist, neighbor, trans woman who was killed by a private guard of a condominium complex while supporting a Mapuche lof in recuperation of ancestral land in Wallmapu Chile. #justiciaparaemilia
