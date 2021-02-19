Emilia Milen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Emilia Milen Herrera, a 25 year old artist, neighbor, trans woman has Died .

Emilia Milen Herrera, a 25 year old artist, neighbor, trans woman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Mourning the loss of Emilia Milen Herrera, a 25 year old artist, neighbor, trans woman who was killed by a private guard of a condominium complex while supporting a Mapuche lof in recuperation of ancestral land in Wallmapu Chile. #justiciaparaemilia https://t.co/o4t5l390Lx

Sarah Kelly, Ph.D. @SarahKellygeog Mourning the loss of Emilia Milen Herrera, a 25 year old artist, neighbor, trans woman who was killed by a private guard of a condominium complex while supporting a Mapuche lof in recuperation of ancestral land in Wallmapu Chile. #justiciaparaemilia

