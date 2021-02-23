Emilie Izzo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Freshman Emilie Izzo has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 23. 2021

Freshman Emilie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 23. 2021.

With heavy hearts, the Saint Joseph Academy community mourns the loss of Freshman Emilie Izzo. She will be dearly missed in our community. May Emilie now rest in God’s eternal, loving peace. Please keep the Izzo family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/6OWCLwxdnl — Saint Joseph Academy (@sja1890) February 23, 2021

Potter’s House Ohio wrote

Please stop what you are doing and pray with us right now for Emilie Izzo! She is a 15 year old girl that was found unresponsive this morning, she has been taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator but they still don’t know what happened. This g… See More.

Marion Ellen wrote

Praying for the Izzo family, Emilie’s friends, and the SJA community. May Emilie rest in God’s loving presence and peace.

Janet Rausch wrote

Prayers being offered for the SJA community and Emilie’s loved ones.

Kimberly Purcell Malobabic wrote

Our thoughts and prayers of comfort to her family and friends.

Cristina Kantounatakis wrote

My heart goes out to you Izzo family. My deepest sympathy. Sending love and continued prayers.

Mary Kay Zofcin Molzan wrote

Prayers offered for the Izzy family, her friends and the SJA family. May Emilie Rest In God’s Loving Care.

Diane Suhay wrote

So sorry for the loss of this young child. Prayers for her family and friends.

Columba Thompson Conlan Welch wrote

Praying that happy memories of Emilie be consolation now and in the future for the entire extended Izzo family.

Meggan Pavlick wrote

Our hearts go out to the entire Izzo family. No parent should have to face losing a child. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Melissa Stickel wrote

My deepest condolences, so sorry for your loss. Her family will be in my thoughts and prayers.

Gina Marie

Praying the Lord wraps you in His arms and you find comfort that Emilie is now making the Angels and watching over you. Sending you our prayers at this most difficult time.

Pamela DAmicone Mennen wrote

Thoughts and prayers for this family!! Also for Emile!! I am so sorry! For everyone and St Joseph Academy! Rest In Peace!.

Mike Lubrano

This is most disheartening news. No parent should have to go through the loss of their child; whatever the cause. Too young, too soon. May God be with the community and her family at this most difficult time .

Patty Care

Keeping Emily and her family close at heart and in my prayers during these very difficult days.

Kevin Conroy

My heart aches for Emilie’s family and friends. As a parent, I can’t imagine this kind of pain. They are all in my prayers.