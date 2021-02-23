Emilie Izzo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Freshman Emilie Izzo has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 23. 2021
Freshman Emilie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 23. 2021.
With heavy hearts, the Saint Joseph Academy community mourns the loss of Freshman Emilie Izzo. She will be dearly missed in our community. May Emilie now rest in God’s eternal, loving peace. Please keep the Izzo family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/6OWCLwxdnl
— Saint Joseph Academy (@sja1890) February 23, 2021
Saint Joseph Academy @sja1890 With heavy hearts, the Saint Joseph Academy community mourns the loss of Freshman Emilie Izzo. She will be dearly missed in our community. May Emilie now rest in God’s eternal, loving peace. Please keep the Izzo family in your thoughts and prayers.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Potter’s House Ohio wrote
Please stop what you are doing and pray with us right now for Emilie Izzo! She is a 15 year old girl that was found unresponsive this morning, she has been taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator but they still don’t know what happened. This g… See More.
Marion Ellen wrote
Praying for the Izzo family, Emilie’s friends, and the SJA community. May Emilie rest in God’s loving presence and peace.
Janet Rausch wrote
Prayers being offered for the SJA community and Emilie’s loved ones.
Kimberly Purcell Malobabic wrote
Our thoughts and prayers of comfort to her family and friends.
Cristina Kantounatakis wrote
My heart goes out to you Izzo family. My deepest sympathy. Sending love and continued prayers.
Mary Kay Zofcin Molzan wrote
Prayers offered for the Izzy family, her friends and the SJA family. May Emilie Rest In God’s Loving Care.
Diane Suhay wrote
So sorry for the loss of this young child. Prayers for her family and friends.
Columba Thompson Conlan Welch wrote
Praying that happy memories of Emilie be consolation now and in the future for the entire extended Izzo family.
Meggan Pavlick wrote
Our hearts go out to the entire Izzo family. No parent should have to face losing a child. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Melissa Stickel wrote
My deepest condolences, so sorry for your loss. Her family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Gina Marie
Praying the Lord wraps you in His arms and you find comfort that Emilie is now making the Angels and watching over you. Sending you our prayers at this most difficult time.
Pamela DAmicone Mennen wrote
Thoughts and prayers for this family!! Also for Emile!! I am so sorry! For everyone and St Joseph Academy! Rest In Peace!.
Mike Lubrano
This is most disheartening news. No parent should have to go through the loss of their child; whatever the cause. Too young, too soon. May God be with the community and her family at this most difficult time .
Patty Care
Keeping Emily and her family close at heart and in my prayers during these very difficult days.
Kevin Conroy
My heart aches for Emilie’s family and friends. As a parent, I can’t imagine this kind of pain. They are all in my prayers.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.