Emilio Morel Death – Dead : Emilio Morel Obituary :Missing Emilio Morel Found Dead Cause of Death Unknown.

Emilio Morel has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 24, 2020.

Amber Crespo 5 hrs · We’ve lost another beautiful person to a tragedy , I am at a complete loss of words Emilio . I was hoping you would reappear and I would yell at you and then grab drinks, but this was not the news I expected. May the lord hold you tight and grant you peace as you entered the gates. Love you math buddy! Until we meet again rip Emilio Morel

Melinda Hernandez wrote

Yassss mr Davidson omg we all had that class … Amber please let me know how I can help with anything go fund me anything please! Let’s help his family I’m lost of words right now!

Ralphy Guzman wrote

So sorry for your loss, may he rest peacefully .

Jessica Rivera wrote

I’m so sorry, I was praying for him to be found. May he rest in peace. Hugs to you!

Michael Jimenez wrote

Sorry for NB’s loss and one of your tight high school friends who from what I see was a pain on your butt but he was your brother and no one like him…this is so tragic for everyone and he or no one deserves that type of death..may he rest in eternal peace..crazy sad depressing year..just stay home with your families Bécause home is safe during these hard times it’s a cruel world out there no one has feelings this sucks!