Emily Carreiro Death – Obituary : Remembering Stoughton High School student Emily Carreiro (who wore number 8) before tonight’s volleyball game between Stoughton …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Remembering Stoughton High School student Emily Carreiro (who wore number 8) before tonight’s volleyball game between Stoughton and Canton. Carreiro’s family and friends, teammates, coaches, athletic director Ryan Donahue, gathered to mourn the loss of the 17-year-old.



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.