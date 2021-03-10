Emily Fornell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Emily Fornell has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 10. 2021

Emily Fornell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 10. 2021.

Jethro Gibbs 15h · ‪My heart just shattered to bits #Rip Emily Fornell my beautiful bright eyed God Child you where taken away far to soon I will not rest until I find out who responsible for your accidental overdose darling I promise you someone going to pay for this big time ) ‬ #NCIS #RougeGibbs

Source: (8) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Cathy A. Elledge

Most of you know that I’m an NCIS mega-fan.

This season is shaping up to be one of loss on several levels and affecting several characters. Last night, young Emily Fornell died following a relapse. It was a very difficult episode to watch. The following poem by Merritt Malloy was read to close the show. And for reasons that will become obvious when you read it, I hope you hear my Lon.

“When I die

Give what’s left of me away

To children

And old men that wait to die.

And if you need to cry

Cry for your brother

Walking the street beside you

And when you need me,

Put your arms

Around anyone

And give to them

What you need to give me.

I want to leave you something,

You can love me most

By letting

Hands touch hands

By letting

Bodies touch bodies

And by letting go

Of children

That need to be free.

Love doesn’t die,

People do.

So, when all that’s left of me

Is love,

Give me away.”