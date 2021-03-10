Emily Fornell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Emily Fornell has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 10. 2021
Emily Fornell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 10. 2021.
Jethro Gibbs 15h · My heart just shattered to bits #Rip Emily Fornell my beautiful bright eyed God Child you where taken away far to soon I will not rest until I find out who responsible for your accidental overdose darling I promise you someone going to pay for this big time ) #NCIS #RougeGibbs
Cathy A. Elledge
Most of you know that I’m an NCIS mega-fan.
This season is shaping up to be one of loss on several levels and affecting several characters. Last night, young Emily Fornell died following a relapse. It was a very difficult episode to watch. The following poem by Merritt Malloy was read to close the show. And for reasons that will become obvious when you read it, I hope you hear my Lon.
“When I die
Give what’s left of me away
To children
And old men that wait to die.
And if you need to cry
Cry for your brother
Walking the street beside you
And when you need me,
Put your arms
Around anyone
And give to them
What you need to give me.
I want to leave you something,
You can love me most
By letting
Hands touch hands
By letting
Bodies touch bodies
And by letting go
Of children
That need to be free.
Love doesn’t die,
People do.
So, when all that’s left of me
Is love,
Give me away.”
