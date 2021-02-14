Emily Luna Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 8th grade students, Emily Luna has Died.

8th grade students, Emily Luna has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we communicate the tragic loss of one of our 8th grade students, Emily Luna. Our thoughts and prayers are with Emily and her family. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the sudden, unexpected expenses associat… https://t.co/lGA9g8zzJ0 pic.twitter.com/iynKMKXSaG

