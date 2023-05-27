Emily Morgan, ITV News’ Health and Science Editor, dies at 45 after two decades of service

ITV News Health and Science Editor Emily Morgan passes away at 45

A life dedicated to journalism

Emily Morgan, the Health and Science Editor for ITV News, has passed away at the age of 45. With a career spanning over two decades, Emily was a respected and dedicated journalist who made significant contributions to the world of health and science reporting.

A career of achievements

During her time at ITV News, Emily covered some of the most significant health and science stories of our time. From the Ebola outbreak in West Africa to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emily’s reporting was always insightful, informative, and compassionate.

She was also highly regarded for her work on mental health issues, particularly for her coverage of the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental wellbeing. She was a passionate advocate for greater awareness and understanding of mental health issues, and her work helped to break down the stigma surrounding mental illness.

A legacy of excellence

Emily’s passing is a great loss to the world of journalism, and she will be sorely missed by her colleagues, friends, and family. Her legacy, however, will live on through the countless lives that she touched and the impact that her reporting had on the world.

Her commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and integrity set a high standard for all journalists to follow, and her dedication to telling the stories that matter will continue to inspire future generations of reporters.

A tribute to a remarkable woman

ITV News Managing Editor Robin Elias paid tribute to Emily, saying: “Emily was a remarkable woman and a superb journalist. Her passion for health and science reporting shone through in everything she did, and her commitment to accuracy and impartiality set a high bar for all of us.

“Her passing is a great loss to our industry, and to all who knew her. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

