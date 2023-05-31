Emily Morgan, ITV News Health and Science Editor, Receives Tributes Following Her Death

Tributes to ITV News Health and Science Editor Emily Morgan

Introduction

Emily Morgan, the Health and Science Editor for ITV News, has died at the age of 52. She was a well-respected journalist who had worked for ITV News for almost a decade. Her colleagues and peers have paid tribute to her dedication to her work and her kindness as a person.

Her Career

Emily Morgan began her career in journalism as a reporter for the BBC. She then went on to work for Sky News before joining ITV News in 2012. She quickly established herself as a leading voice in health and science journalism, reporting on some of the most important stories of our time. From the Ebola outbreak in West Africa to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emily brought her expertise and passion to every story she covered.

Tributes from Colleagues

Many of Emily’s colleagues have paid tribute to her in the wake of her passing. ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham said: “Emily was a brilliant journalist and a lovely person. She was always so kind and supportive to everyone she worked with. Her passion for health and science journalism was infectious, and she will be sorely missed.”

ITV News Health Correspondent Emily Morgan said: “It’s hard to put into words just how much Emily meant to all of us at ITV News. She was an incredible journalist and a wonderful friend. She had a unique ability to tell complex stories in a way that was both informative and engaging. Her legacy will live on through the work she did and the lives she touched.”

Tributes from Peers

Emily’s contributions to the field of health and science journalism were also recognized by her peers. The Royal Society of Medicine said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of Emily’s passing. She was a true champion of health and science journalism and made a significant contribution to the field. Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues at this difficult time.”

The Association of British Science Writers said: “Emily was a respected member of our community and a great advocate for science journalism. She will be missed by all who knew her.”

Conclusion

Emily Morgan was a talented journalist who made a significant impact in the field of health and science journalism. Her colleagues and peers have paid tribute to her dedication to her work and her kindness as a person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Emily Morgan ITV News Tribute ITV News Health Editor Emily Morgan Remembering Emily Morgan ITV News Emily Morgan ITV News Legacy ITV News Science Editor Emily Morgan Tribute