Michelle Go (victim) : “Emine Ozsoy, victim of subway push, inspires installation of platform doors”

The MTA is investing $100 million in a pilot program to enhance subway safety, which involves the installation of folding screen doors in up to three subway stations. Similar to the JFK AirTrain barrier doors, the subway barrier doors only open and close when the train is in the station. The decision to proceed with the platform doors follows numerous subway fatalities, including Michelle Go, who was pushed onto the tracks, and Emine Ozsoy, who was pushed into a moving train last month and became paralyzed. However, the cost of installing these doors in a small number of stations is a concern, with only 128 out of 472 stations able to accommodate platform doors. The three stations with these gates installed are the 7 train at Times Square, the L train at 3rd Avenue, and the E train at Sutphin Boulevard/Archer Avenue in Queens.

