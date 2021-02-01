Emma Amos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Emma Amos, 83, a Dynamic Painter, Masterful Colorist has Died .
Emma Amos, 83, a Dynamic Painter, Masterful Colorist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Emma Amos, 83, a Dynamic Painter, Masterful Colorist, and Member of Spiral Collective, Has Died https://t.co/lIWNGFxhlB via @culturetype
Actively discussing the art of incredibly #gifted Emma Amos, whose work is being shown through April @GMOA. #BlackHistoryMonth2021 ❤️
— Evan Brockman (@BrockmanMD) February 1, 2021
