Emma Chambers Death -Obituary – Dead : Actor Emma Chambers has Died .

Actor Emma Chambers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

HuffPost Australia 11 hrs · The Vicar Of Dibley’s Heartbreaking Tribute To Alice Tinker Following Death Of Actor Emma Chambers Leaves Viewers In Pieces

Tributes

Phil Marshall wrote.

Very powerful! Thanks for sharing Andy Mellor.

Don’t know if you saw the Vicar of Dibley last night but it was very emotional listening to Dawn French describing the qualities of Emma Chambers who played Alice Tinker. This is how she finished the show…

“It was the dark night of my soul but now, three years later, what’s happened is that those terrible last few months have just become a small part of her story and we’ve been able to claim back all the happiness of the whole life of the woman who was Alice Tinker.

I believe in eternal life in heaven, but I also believe in eternal life on earth because those who die are alive eternally here, alive in our memories and in who we are because of how they changed us. Message for the day, love the ones you’re with, especially in these hardest of times.”

