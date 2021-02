Emma O’Kane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Emma O’Kane has Died.

Emma O’Kane. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Words cannot express our sorrow at the passing of Emma O'Kane. Her artistry, integrity & passion are part of the very fabric of who we are. Our thoughts are with her mum, Joy, family & friends. The light is dimmer on our stages & the sky shines brighter with its latest star. RIP. pic.twitter.com/FhiAfoXbqE

