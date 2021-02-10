Emma O’Kane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Emma O’Kane has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Emma O’Kane. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
Words cannot express our sorrow at the passing of Emma O'Kane. Her artistry, integrity & passion are part of the very fabric of who we are. Our thoughts are with her mum, Joy, family & friends. The light is dimmer on our stages & the sky shines brighter with its latest star. RIP. pic.twitter.com/FhiAfoXbqE
— CoisCéim (@CoisCeim) February 10, 2021
CoisCéim @CoisCeim Words cannot express our sorrow at the passing of Emma O’Kane. Her artistry, integrity & passion are part of the very fabric of who we are. Our thoughts are with her mum, Joy, family & friends. The light is dimmer on our stages & the sky shines brighter with its latest star. RIP.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.