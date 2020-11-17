Emma Pepper Death -Dead-Obituaries : Emma Pepper of Easley SC has Died.

Emma Pepper Death –Dead-Obituaries : Emma Pepper has Died.
Emma Pepper has died, according to a statement posted online on November 17. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
There are no words that can begin to describe the devastating and unexpected loss of someone so young, sweet, vibrant, and well-loved by those around her as Emma Pepper. Emma attended and played volleyball at Easley High School and North Greenville University, playing many years of club along the way. She was beginning her third year as a coach this season. Emma played grass volleyball regularly in our southeastern volleyball community and many of you played with and against her. She touched so many lives with her light along the way and we are lucky to have had her as one of our own.Our hearts are heavy and our prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, fellow coaches, and her girls and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as well.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
