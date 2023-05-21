How Emma Raducanu’s US Open Win Gave Her an Advantage Over Rival Leylah Fernandez

In 2021, tennis fans were treated to an unexpected and thrilling US Open final between two young stars, Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu emerged victorious with a 6-4, 6-3 win, and since then, she has clearly stolen an advantage over her rival, both on and off the court.

Raducanu’s net worth has skyrocketed since her US Open win, with sponsorships from major companies like Nike, Wilson, HSBC, Porsche, Vodafone, British Airways, Evian, and Dior. These deals have contributed towards her reported £10 million fortune, while Fernandez is believed to have made around £4.8 million in comparison, with £2.8 million being from prize money on the ATP Tour.

Off the court, Raducanu is big business and has become a brand ambassador for several high-end companies. Shortly after her US Open victory, she joined the house of Dior as an ambassador for a reported £2 million. Tiffany & Co also signed her up for a cool £2 million, and last year at Wimbledon, she wore £30,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. Pearl and Diamond Earrings as she played. She also has endorsement deals with Porsche, Nike, Wilson, Vodafone, HSBC, British Airways, Evian, and Sports Direct.

Fernandez, on the other hand, hasn’t attracted as much attention from fashion houses, although she is a brand ambassador for Lululemon, Morgan Stanley, Google, and Subway. Lululemon chose Fernandez to push their first foray into tennis clothing last year, and she has since been seen on the court wearing their range. She also signed a multi-year deal with investment bank Morgan Stanley, citing the firm’s commitment to giving back to their communities as a major factor in her decision.

Fernandez’s sponsorship deals may not be as glamorous as Raducanu’s, but she has proven to be an effective brand ambassador for Avocados from Mexico, which she signed up for in October 2021. Avocados have become a popular food item among Gen Z, starring in over 13 million videos on Instagram and generating around six billion views on TikTok. Fernandez, who loves avocado smoothies as a pre-match snack, may be having the last laugh with this deal.

In conclusion, Raducanu’s US Open win has clearly given her an advantage over rival Fernandez, both in terms of prize money and lucrative sponsorships. While Fernandez may not have attracted as much attention from fashion houses, she has proven to be an effective brand ambassador for Avocados from Mexico, a brand that is becoming increasingly popular with younger consumers. Both players have bright futures ahead of them on the court, and it will be interesting to see how their careers and sponsorships develop in the coming years.

