Emmalyn Nguyen Death – Dead : Emmalyn Nguyen Obituary :Thornton, Colorado teen dies after breast augmentation surgery .

By | October 12, 2020
Emmalyn Nguyen has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

” Brian Maass on Twitter: “1/Emmalyn Nguyen, 19, has passed away. She lost her life Oct. 4th. The Thornton teen went in for breast augmentation surgery in 2019 but suffered cardiac arrest and the medical professionals overseeing the procedure didn’t call 911 for more than 5 hours. ”

Tributes 

Michael D @MichaelDSaaved1 wrote

So damn sad!! Why is a 18 year old getting breast implants?! Breast implants shouldn’t be performed until 25 or older. Sux! Kids these days should love their bodies, and not be pressured into procedures like this at such a young age! Rest In Peace Emmalyn Nguyen. Prayers !

