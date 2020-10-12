Emmalyn Nguyen Death – Dead : Emmalyn Nguyen Obituary :Thornton, Colorado teen dies after breast augmentation surgery .

” Brian Maass on Twitter: “1/Emmalyn Nguyen, 19, has passed away. She lost her life Oct. 4th. The Thornton teen went in for breast augmentation surgery in 2019 but suffered cardiac arrest and the medical professionals overseeing the procedure didn’t call 911 for more than 5 hours. ”

1/Emmalyn Nguyen, 19, has passed away. She lost her life Oct. 4th. The Thornton teen went in for breast augmentation surgery in 2019 but suffered cardiac arrest and the medical professionals overseeing the procedure didn't call 911 for more than 5 hours. https://t.co/xPSqRgubAq pic.twitter.com/EfpvPFgCfv — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) October 12, 2020

Tributes

2/She had been in a minimally conscious state since then, unable to speak, feed herself or walk. Her family held out hope that she might recover. But she suffered ‘aspiration pneumonia’ on October 2nd according to the family lawyer, and she went into cardiac arrest. — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) October 12, 2020

3/He told me she was resuscitated but the pneumonia became more severe and she again went into cardiac arrest, succumbing on the 4th. Services were held today. — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) October 12, 2020

4/Her family took legal action against the medical professionals involved..https://t.co/PTmUPkGHSw

and hoped what happened to Emmalyn would lead to reformhttps://t.co/Tae9M5sTks — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) October 12, 2020

Michael D @MichaelDSaaved1 wrote So damn sad!! Why is a 18 year old getting breast implants?! Breast implants shouldn’t be performed until 25 or older. Sux! Kids these days should love their bodies, and not be pressured into procedures like this at such a young age! Rest In Peace Emmalyn Nguyen. Prayers !