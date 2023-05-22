Emmanuel Cary Giangan : Police Patrolman Emmanuel Cary Giangan dies in accidental shooting incident in Cebu, Philippines

Police Patrolman Emmanuel Cary Giangan dies in accidental shooting

The Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) has reiterated their warning to all police station chiefs to regularly train their staff on proper gun handling. This comes after a police patrolman, identified as Emmanuel Cary Giangan, was accidentally shot with his service firearm and died as a result. The incident took place in Barangay Owak, Asturias town, midwest Cebu on May 21, 2023. Giangan, who was a member of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Tuburan Police Station, was shot in the abdomen, causing damage to his urinary bladder. According to the PRO 7 spokesperson, safe gun handling is already part of the Philippine National Police (PNP) training, and therefore, it is not necessary to require all police officers in the Central Visayas to attend a separate seminar on it. The PRO 7 expressed their condolences to Giangan’s family and promised to provide financial support. An initial investigation by the Asturias police found no foul play in Giangan’s death, but they wanted the victim to undergo an autopsy.

News Source : SUNSTAR

