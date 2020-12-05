Emmanuel Caulk Death -Dead : Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel Caulk has Died.

December 5, 2020
Emmanuel Caulk Death -Dead : Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel Caulk has Died.

Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Caulk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Valarie H. Spears on Twitter: “NEW: Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Caulk dies at age 49 after a ‘brief illness.’ ”

Ashley May wrote
Saddened to learn of the passing of Fayette Co. Public Schools Supt. Emmanuel Caulk. He made such a huge impact on the lives of everyone he touched, including my niece & nephew who graduated under his leadership. Prayers for his family & loved ones.

Mario Anderson Television wrote
Like many, I’m shocked by the sudden death of Dr. Emmanuel Caulk, or as he liked to remind me & everyone else, just call me “Manny.”

I did a one-on-one with him just a few months ago, as he discussed @FCPSKY reopening plans: https://spectrumnews1.com/share/ky/lexington/news/2020/08/05/fcps-superintendent-on-reopening-plans?cid=share_twitter

Prayers for his family.

