Emmanuel Caulk Death -Dead : Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel Caulk has Died.

Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Caulk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Valarie H. Spears on Twitter: “NEW: Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Caulk dies at age 49 after a ‘brief illness.’ ”

NEW: Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Caulk dies at age 49 after a ‘brief illness.’ https://t.co/sL2bdtg1P0 — Valarie H. Spears (@vhspears) December 5, 2020

Tributes

“Tonight, I write with a heavy heart to inform you of the death of our Superintendent, Emmanuel Caulk, who has led our district since 2015,” wrote Fayette County Board of Education Chair Stephanie Spires in a letter to families. https://t.co/BEY86cfvWT — wave3news (@wave3news) December 5, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs for Change member and @FCPSKY Superintendent Emmanuel Caulk. Manny was a tireless champion for the students and families he served. Read the statement from our CEO, @mcmageejr: https://t.co/5L7wXCtuWJ pic.twitter.com/GT4qfD57Fu — Chiefs for Change (@chiefsforchange) December 5, 2020

Ashley May wrote

Saddened to learn of the passing of Fayette Co. Public Schools Supt. Emmanuel Caulk. He made such a huge impact on the lives of everyone he touched, including my niece & nephew who graduated under his leadership. Prayers for his family & loved ones.

Mario Anderson Television wrote

Like many, I’m shocked by the sudden death of Dr. Emmanuel Caulk, or as he liked to remind me & everyone else, just call me “Manny.”

I did a one-on-one with him just a few months ago, as he discussed @FCPSKY reopening plans: https://spectrumnews1.com/share/ky/lexington/news/2020/08/05/fcps-superintendent-on-reopening-plans?cid=share_twitter

Prayers for his family.