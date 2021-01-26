Emmanuel Christopher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former DWU player Emmanuel “Manny” Christopher has Died.

Former DWU player Emmanuel “Manny” Christopher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

For as big as his heart was off the field, he was as undersized as a defensive lineman on the Dakota Wesleyan University football team. He developed into one of the Tigers’ best pass rushers, with his positive energy exuded on the field with him screaming toward the DWU faithful after a big play. It was Manny being Manny. Christopher, a 2020 DWU graduate, recently died. The DWU football team held a gathering on Monday night for former and current football players.

Source: Former DWU player Emmanuel “Manny” Christopher remembered for big smile, energy on football field | The Mitchell Republic

Tributes

Dakota Wesleyan University Athletics

The perfect example of a leader on the field. However, the lives he influenced and the impact left off the field is much greater.

Rest In Peace Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Christopher.

Crystal Wilkinson

So so sad!!! His smile and energy brought “Joy” to many people! Prayers to all his family and friends!! Peace be with you Manny!

Tracy Keiser Raab

Keeping Manny friends and family in our prayers, rest easy Manny. You will be missed.

Tim Goldammer

This news hurts the heart. Manny was always such a good person to work with. When I was the dining director he always brought a positive attitude into the cafe. He would make suggestions and give great ideas for things to make the cafe better. He was a leader both on and off the field.

Jody Odegaard Smith

Such an amazing person. Prayers to all his friends and family.

Diane DesLauriers

His smile was contagious! He leaves a lasting impression on those who met him!

Lisa Larson

His smile lit up every room and his spark on the football field was amazing!

Kelly Studelska Cimpl

I will never forget his huge smile! He was so good with Charlee and Porter! He will be missed!