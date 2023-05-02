“Emmanuel Petit Arsenal transfer activity” : Emmanuel Petit, Arsenal legend, criticizes Gunners’ transfer activity and doubts wisdom of signing failed player.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has criticized the club’s transfer activity and questioned the signing of Fabio Vieira, labeling it a “mistake.” The Gunners face Chelsea tonight at the Emirates in a bid to revive their fading title hopes. Despite being in a strong position for much of the season, Arsenal’s title dreams appear to have been dashed following a series of disappointing results. However, despite the setback, it has still been a memorable campaign for Mikel Arteta’s young squad, with a return to the Champions League confirmed for next season.

Petit, who won the Double at Arsenal and later played for Chelsea, believes that Arteta could have done better in the transfer market, especially with the signing of Fabio Vieira. The French star commented: “I don’t think Fabio Vieira has shown as of yet that he is the right level to play for Arsenal. When he signed, I thought to myself, ‘this guy looks very lightweight for the Premier League.’ I don’t think he’s ready for the Premier League physically and mentally.” The Portuguese playmaker, who joined the Gunners last summer from Porto for £30m, has made 31 appearances for the club in all competitions but has only scored twice.

Petit also commented on the defensive duo of Gabriel and Rob Holding, saying that Arsenal are not as strong defensively when the two do not play together. He added, “I can see Gabriel doesn’t have the same confidence when he plays with Holding. Defensively, Arsenal are not as strong when Saliba and Gabriel do not play together. It impacts on the rest of the team, they don’t play the same way. I don’t want to criticize Holding, he puts in a lot of effort and has done his very best, but if you want to win titles, I think it’s difficult for Holding to play every game as he’s been required recently.”

In conclusion, Petit’s comments suggest that Arsenal still have some work to do in terms of their transfer activity and defensive partnerships if they want to challenge for titles again. However, with a talented young squad and Arteta at the helm, the Gunners can look forward to a bright future.

