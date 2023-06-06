Emmerdale spoilers: Get Caught Up on This Week’s Emmerdale Drama: Spoiler Alert!

Emmerdale Returns with Shocking Revelations and a Murder Mystery

Emmerdale fans are in for another week of action-packed scenes filled with drama, shock revelations, and a huge murder mystery. Last week’s episodes saw Caleb Miligan’s wicked plan to steal Home Farm from Kim Tate exposed, while Nicky shocked Gabby on their wedding day with the revelation that he is gay. This week, the drama continues as Caleb faces the music in the village, and a resident is left for dead in a huge whodunnit twist.

The upcoming episodes are also significant as Emmerdale prepares to battle it out at the British Soap Awards next week, with Jane McDonald replacing Phillip Schofield as host. Here’s everything you need to know about next week’s action in the Dales.

Caleb Goes Up Against the Dingles

Caleb has taken up residence in the B&B, and Cain is seething. Eager to prevent a fight, Nate suggests they let the family decide Caleb’s fate. That afternoon, the Dingle Court convenes to debate Caleb, but the court is thrown on its head when the defendant himself makes a surprise appearance, resolute he’s staying in the village.

The next day, Moira does her utmost to deter Cain from revenge, while Gabby turns up for work at Home Farm despite still struggling with her heartbreak. Leyla rejects Caleb when he tries to apologize, and Charity is gutted to see Mack and Chloe getting close. Before long, they bond over wine and find solace in each other. The next day, Charity and Caleb agree to keep last night a secret.

Tensions Rise in the Pub

Gabby is apprehensive about facing the villagers after her mortifying heartbreak. Her fears are proven right when a tense altercation with Caleb leaves her upset. Caleb invites Leyla to lunch in the pub, and just as Leyla begins to forgive Caleb, a bust-up between Charity and Mackenzie leads to a shock revelation that captures the attention of the entire pub.

There’s pandemonium in the pub after Charity reveals she slept with Caleb, and jealous Mack squares up to Caleb. Once home, Gabby’s upset after her run-in with Caleb, and Will simmers with anger on her behalf. Cain’s unimpressed to hear what Charity has done, and before long, he is apoplectic to hear Vinny is selling up to Caleb. When Caleb goads Cain, he lunges for Caleb, and Chas and Moira pull Cain away.

A while later, Caleb further enrages Mack, who only came to apologize for yesterday, burning with fury, Mack ominously assures him there will be consequences. Will is still seething at Caleb, while David reassures Leyla as he does his utmost to prevent her from relapsing, promising there will be an opportunity for them to watch Caleb’s comeuppance from the sidelines.

Things Turn Violent as a Mystery Figure Takes Action

That afternoon, the villagers all unite against Caleb during a tense altercation in the pub. Squaring up to them all, Caleb takes verbal pot shots at each of them, and exasperated with the spectacle, Chas throws him out while the others glare bloody murder. Caleb walks away, but unbeknownst to him, a mystery figure pursues him.

That evening, out on a woodland ridge, Caleb’s blindsided when the unknown figure rushes out and pushes him over the edge – his lifeless body sprawls on the ground below. Back in the village, a number of suspicious characters all return from mysterious outings, and under a peaceful Yorkshire view, Caleb’s body lies lifeless at the bottom of the ridge – who pushed him remains unclear.

Mack Is Forced to Make a Choice

Mack continues to assure Chloe he’s over Charity, but she’s conflicted when he asks to spend the day with her. Feelings bubble as Mackenzie and Chloe return from their day trip, and the pair head upstairs. The next day, when Mack appears keen to embrace their situation, Chloe does her best to disguise her delight.

Soon, Chloe’s frustrated when Mack is reluctant to tell Charity about their new relationship. There’s pandemonium in the pub after Charity reveals she slept with Caleb, and jealous and upset, Mack squares up to Caleb. While Chloe’s hurt by Mack’s reaction, she offers him an ultimatum: her or Charity. Who will Mack choose?

Rishi Gets a New Housemate – But Belle Is Not Happy

Rishi is delighted when Tom moves into Holgate, but Belle is frustrated to have a third wheel in her relationship. When Tom hears Nicola needs a babysitter, he volunteers as a way of getting time with Belle, but will it go to plan?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see how the murder mystery unfolds and who pushed Caleb over the edge. The upcoming episodes promise to be full of twists and turns, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

