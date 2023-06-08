Emotional Last Video of Anna Shay from Bling Empire’s Funeral and Obituary

RIP Anna Shay: Remembering the Legacy of Bling Empire Star

The sudden death of Anna Shay, one of the stars of the hit reality show Bling Empire, has left fans and loved ones in shock. The socialite and entrepreneur passed away on August 31, 2021, at the age of 60.

Anna was known for her extravagant lifestyle, love for fashion, and larger-than-life personality. She was a beloved member of the Bling Empire cast, and her presence on the show will be deeply missed.

Her last video was a heartfelt message to her fans, expressing her gratitude and love for their support. It was an emotional moment that showcased her kind and generous spirit.

The funeral service for Anna Shay was held on September 6, 2021, and attended by family and close friends. It was a private ceremony, with those in attendance paying their last respects to the woman who touched so many lives.

Anna Shay’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew her, and her impact on the entertainment industry will not be forgotten. She was a true icon, and her presence will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Anna.

