“Empire State Building free admission”: Can you visit the Empire State Building without paying?

Can You Visit the Empire State Building for Free?

The Empire State Building is one of the most iconic landmarks of New York City and a popular destination for tourists from around the world. With its towering height of 1,454 feet, it offers breathtaking views of the city skyline from its observatory on the 86th floor. However, the admission fee to the observatory can be high, leaving budget-conscious travelers wondering if it is possible to visit the Empire State Building for free.

The Simple Answer

The simple answer is no. The Empire State Building is a privately-owned commercial property, and the owners charge a fee for visitors to access the observatory on the 86th floor. However, there are ways to save money on the admission fee and get a discount.

Save Money by Purchasing Tickets Online

One of the best ways to save money on the Empire State Building admission fee is to purchase tickets online in advance. The official website of the Empire State Building offers discounted tickets for visitors who purchase them online. These tickets are usually cheaper than the ones sold at the ticket counter, and they also allow visitors to skip the long lines at the entrance.

Combo Tickets

Another way to save money on the admission fee is to purchase a combo ticket that includes admission to other popular attractions in the city. For example, the New York CityPASS includes admission to the Empire State Building, the American Museum of Natural History, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and other attractions. This ticket can save visitors up to 40% on the admission fees to these attractions.

Use Coupons or Promo Codes

Visitors can also save money by using coupons or promo codes. Some websites offer coupons and promo codes that can be used to get a discount on the Empire State Building admission fee. These coupons and promo codes can be found on websites such as Groupon, RetailMeNot, and Coupons.com.

Visit During Off-Peak Hours

Another way to save money on the Empire State Building admission fee is to visit the building during off-peak hours. The building is less crowded during weekdays and early mornings, and visitors can save money on the admission fee by visiting during these times.

Enjoy the View for Free

While it is not possible to visit the Empire State Building for free, visitors can still enjoy the view of the city skyline without paying the admission fee. The building can be seen from various locations in the city, such as Central Park, Rockefeller Center, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Visitors can also enjoy the view of the building from the ground by walking around the building and taking pictures.

Conclusion

The Empire State Building is a must-visit destination for anyone visiting New York City. While it is not possible to visit the building for free, visitors can save money on the admission fee by purchasing tickets online in advance, using coupons or promo codes, visiting during off-peak hours, or purchasing a combo ticket that includes admission to other popular attractions in the city. Regardless of how visitors choose to visit the Empire State Building, they will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the city skyline and an unforgettable experience.