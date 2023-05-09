“Empire State Building free entry”: Can You Explore the Empire State Building for Free?

Exploring the Iconic Empire State Building for Free

The Empire State Building is a symbol of New York City and one of the most iconic skyscrapers in the world. Located in Midtown Manhattan, the building stands at 1,454 feet tall and has 102 floors. It offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. While the Empire State Building charges a fee for admission to its observation deck, there are ways to explore the building for free. In this article, we will explore seven ways to experience the Empire State Building without spending a dime.

Visit the Lobby

The lobby of the Empire State Building is a beautiful Art Deco masterpiece that features marble walls, intricate ceiling designs, and stunning lighting fixtures. Visitors can spend time admiring the lobby’s beauty, taking pictures, and reading about the history of the building. The lobby is open from 7 am to 11 pm, and there is no admission fee.

Attend Seasonal Events

The Empire State Building hosts various events throughout the year, including holiday celebrations, art exhibits, and concerts. These events are often free and offer visitors a unique experience of the building. Check the Empire State Building website for the event calendar.

Walk Around the Area

Visitors can explore the area around the Empire State Building for free. Midtown Manhattan is home to many other iconic landmarks and attractions. Visitors can take a stroll through Central Park, visit the nearby Rockefeller Center, or explore the bustling Times Square. Walking around the area will give visitors a sense of the city’s energy and vibrancy.

Take a Free Tour

The Empire State Building offers a free audio tour that visitors can download on their smartphones. The tour provides information about the building’s history, architecture, and notable moments. Visitors can take the tour at their own pace and learn about the building’s significance. The audio tour is available in eight languages.

Explore Free Exhibits

The Empire State Building features several exhibits that showcase the history and culture of New York City. The exhibits include the Sustainability Exhibit, which highlights the building’s eco-friendly initiatives, and the Dare to Dream Exhibit, which explores the building’s construction and design. There is no admission fee for these exhibits.

Visit at Night

The Empire State Building is illuminated by colorful lights at night, creating a stunning display that can be viewed from various locations around the city. Visitors can take a nighttime stroll through the city and admire the building’s beauty from afar. The lights change colors to mark special events and occasions, such as red, white, and blue for Independence Day and green for St. Patrick’s Day.

Admire from the Outside

Lastly, visitors can explore the Empire State Building for free by simply admiring it from the outside. The building’s impressive height and striking design make it a must-see attraction in the city. Visitors can take pictures, marvel at the building’s architecture, and appreciate its significance in New York City’s history.

Conclusion

In conclusion, exploring the Empire State Building for free is possible. From visiting the lobby to attending seasonal events and taking a free tour, visitors can experience the building’s beauty and history without spending a dime. Walking around the surrounding area, admiring the building from afar, and exploring the free exhibits are also great ways to experience the Empire State Building without paying for admission to the observation deck. The building’s significance in New York City’s history and architecture make it a must-see attraction, and there are plenty of ways to explore it for free.

