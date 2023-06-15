Employee found dead at music shop, suspect arrested 26 years later

Jody Hemphill – victim : Employee Jody Hemphill found dead, suspect arrested 26 years later

According to police, a man has been arrested 26 years after the murder of an employee at a music shop in Arizona. Jody Hemphill was found dead in Mountain Edge Tapes & CD’s store on November 6, 1996, in Lakeside. Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department reopened the case on June 1 after no leads were found at the time of the murder. Police arrested a 45-year-old man two weeks later after collecting and analyzing new evidence. They believe there is another suspect involved in the case and are asking the public for information. Pinetop-Lakeside is located approximately 185 miles northeast of Phoenix.

News Source : Helena Wegner

