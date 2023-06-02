Employee Gabriel Ray Firkins identified as accomplice in Salem convenience store robbery

“Salem Oregon robbery suspects” : Employee Gabriel Ray Firkins identified in Salem convenience store robbery

In Salem, Oregon on May 30, 2023, two men robbed a Chevron convenience store at gunpoint and made off with cash. Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, which led patrol officers to locate them several hours later. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant for the suspects’ vehicle and discovered two handguns, cash, and other evidence related to the robbery. Furthermore, Gabriel Ray Firkins, an employee of the store, was identified as an accomplice who provided the suspects with information to commit the crime. For more information, please refer to the source above. Note that this post has been abridged or formatted by AI tools and additional verification should be sought from the source.

News Source : NewsBreak Original

Salem Gas Station Robbery First-Degree Robbery Charges Four Individuals Arrested Oregon Robbery Updates Police Investigation in Salem Robbery