Employee of Sonic Drive-In restaurant arrested for serving cocaine in hot dog to customer in New Mexico

Jeffrey David Salazar : Employee arrested for serving cocaine in hot dog to customer in New Mexico restaurant

A restaurant employee in New Mexico has been arrested after a customer found cocaine in her hot dog. The accused, identified as Jeffrey David Salazar, mistakenly put cocaine in the woman’s order while packing it. The woman found a plastic bag containing powder while eating her food and informed the police. After investigating the CCTV footage, the accused was found guilty and confessed to buying cocaine from someone in the parking lot. The police are currently investigating the case.

Read Full story : Woman bought hot dog from restaurant, found cocaine when she sat down to eat, police arrested cook /

News Source : News Day Express

Hot dog restaurant cocaine Cook arrested cocaine hot dog Woman finds cocaine in hot dog Police arrest cook for cocaine hot dog Hot dog cocaine incident restaurant