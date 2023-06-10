Employee shot and killed in VCU Medical Center stairwell, suspect in custody

Ty’Quan White : Man charged in VCU Medical Center deadly shooting; victim identified as Ty’Quan White

A month after a fatal shooting occurred at the VCU Medical Center, concerns about the safety and security of the facility remain. According to police reports, a disagreement between two co-workers led to a shooting in one of the building’s stairwells, resulting in the death of 25-year-old Ty’Quan White. The perpetrator, 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau, was quickly apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. VCU officials have conducted an “after-action review” to assess the situation, but have not yet released its findings. Security consultant Mike Jones has suggested adding alarms and screening throughout the building, changing detection devices on doors, and training supervisors to detect early warning signs of workplace violence. VCU officials have declined to discuss any changes to security measures. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective N. Reese.

News Source : Tannock Blair,Rolynn Wilson

