Emporia Chinese Restaurant Shooting Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Injured today.

A shooting at a Chinese restaurant in Emporia resulted in one fatality and another injury on Wednesday night, according to a statement released by the Emporia Police Department on Thursday. The incident occurred at the China Garden Restaurant on West Atlantic Street, where two individuals, identified as Wei Yang and Te Yang, were found with gunshot wounds. While Wei Yang was transported to Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia, Te Yang was pronounced dead at the scene. The police arrested 43-year-old Shawn Rice after a brief standoff. Rice, a former employee of the restaurant, allegedly shot the Yangs while attempting to rob them and then fled on foot. After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney, Rice was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of firearm use while committing or attempting to murder, felon possession of a firearm, robbery, attempted robbery, and malicious wounding. The police have requested anyone with information related to the shooting to contact them at (434) 634-7320. All rights reserved.

