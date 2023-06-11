EMT John Swanson dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at South Shore Marina

John Swanson victim : EMT John Swanson dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

John Swanson, an EMT for Bell Ambulance since 2007, passed away on Saturday after being rescued from Lake Michigan at South Shore Marina on Friday night. The Milwaukee first responder fell from his docked boat and was submerged until he was pulled from the water by rescuers from Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee police, and firefighters. Swanson was pronounced dead early Saturday morning at St. Luke’s Hospital, according to Bell Ambulance.

Read Full story : Milwaukee first responder dies after drowning /

News Source : Jessica Rodriguez

Milwaukee first responder Drowning tragedy Water rescue Emergency response First responder hero