Encore Presentation: Obituary Live in Dallas, TX on May 23, 2023

Obituary Live Dallas TX 5-23-23 (Encore)

Obituary, the American death metal band, performed an unforgettable show on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, TX at the Southside Ballroom. The band played their iconic album “Cause of Death” in its entirety, to the delight of their fans.

Frontman John Tardy’s guttural vocals and the band’s intense instrumentation created a high-energy atmosphere. The crowd moshed and headbanged to classic songs such as “Chopped in Half” and “Infected.”

The band also played newer tracks from their recent albums, showcasing their continued relevance in the metal scene. Guitarists Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews shredded through solos, while bassist Terry Butler and drummer Donald Tardy kept the rhythm tight.

The encore featured fan-favorite songs “Slowly We Rot” and “Dead Silence,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. Obituary left a lasting impression on Dallas, TX with their unforgettable performance.

Sadly, this would be one of the band’s last shows. John Tardy passed away shortly after the tour, leaving behind a legacy of brutal and uncompromising music. Fans will always remember Obituary’s incredible live shows, including their final encore in Dallas, TX.

Dallas TX Obituary Encore Performance Live Obituary Show in Dallas TX Dallas TX Obituary Concert Obituary Live Performance in Dallas TX Obituary Encore Show in Dallas TX