“End-grain cutting board” : Crafted in the USA: Cangshan | Thomas Keller Signature Collection Walnut End-Grain Cutting Board, 12 x 18 x 1.5″

Crafted in the USA, the Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Walnut End-Grain Cutting Board measures 12 x 18 x 1.5 inches.



Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards are a must-have for any kitchen. Made from the highest grade of solid black walnut trees in North America, these boards are built to last. The boards are moisture resistant and tightly packed with wood grains, making them incredibly strong and durable. The natural color of the wood is used, with no stains being applied, and they are treated with 100% food safe mineral oil to ensure that they are safe for use with food.

One of the standout features of this cutting board is the finger grips that are cut out on each side of the board. This makes it easy to transfer the board from one place to another, and it also makes it easy to use the board on both sides. The board is reversible, so you can flip it over and use the other side if you need to. This feature is especially useful when you’re working with different types of food that require different cutting surfaces.

To ensure that the board is protected and cared for, multiple coats of food safe grade mineral oil are applied. The oil is then buffed with a moisture-resistant beeswax top coat finish, which helps to seal the board and protect it from moisture and other elements. This finish also helps to enhance the natural color of the wood, giving it a beautiful and rich appearance.

The end-grain construction of the board provides exceptional strength and durability. Unlike other cutting boards that can dull knife blades over time, the end-grain construction of these boards is designed to keep your knives sharp for longer. This is because the fibers of the wood are facing upwards, which means that when you slice through the wood, the fibers separate rather than being crushed. This reduces the amount of pressure that is placed on the blade, helping it to stay sharp for longer.

Designed with Michelin starred chef Thomas Keller, these cutting boards are a testament to the quality and craftsmanship that goes into every Cangshan Cutlery product. Each board is uniquely handcrafted for Cangshan Cutlery here in the United States, ensuring that they are of the highest quality. However, it’s important to note that these cutting boards are hand wash only. This is because the high-quality wood and finish require special care to maintain their integrity.

In conclusion, Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards are an excellent investment for any kitchen. They are made from the highest grade of solid black walnut trees in North America, and they are built to last. The finger grips cut out on each side of the board make it easy to transfer the board from one place to another, and the reversible design allows you to use the board on both sides. The multiple coats of food safe grade mineral oil and moisture-resistant beeswax top coat finish help to protect the board from moisture and other elements, while the end-grain construction ensures that your knives stay sharp for longer. Designed with Michelin starred chef Thomas Keller, these cutting boards are a testament to quality and craftsmanship, and they are sure to become a staple in your kitchen.



