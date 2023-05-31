End-grain cutting board : Crafted in USA – Cangshan | Thomas Keller Signature Collection Walnut End-Grain Cutting Board, sized 14 x 20 x 1.5″

Crafted in the USA, the Cangshan | Thomas Keller Signature Collection Walnut End-Grain Cutting Board measures 14 x 20 x 1.5″.



Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards are the perfect addition to any kitchen. Made from the highest grade of solid black walnut trees in North America, these boards feature tightly packed wood grains that are moisture resistant. The natural color of the wood is highlighted with no added stains, giving the boards a unique and stylish look. They are treated with 100% food safe mineral oil, making them safe to use with all types of food.

The finger grips cut out on each side of the board make it easy to transfer and move around, while the reversible design means that you can use both sides of the board. The hand-grips are carved into the sides for easy lifting, adding to the convenience of using the board.

What sets Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards apart is their exceptional strength and durability. The end-grain construction provides unparalleled strength, making sure that the board won’t warp or crack over time. The tightly packed wood grains also mean that the board won’t dull your knife blades, making it a long-lasting addition to your kitchen.

Designed with Michelin starred chef Thomas Keller, these boards are handcrafted in the United States and are each uniquely crafted. Each board is treated with multiple coats of food safe grade mineral oil, and then buffed with a moisture-resistant beeswax top coat finish. This ensures that the board is not only safe to use with food, but also that it will last for years to come.

It’s important to note that these cutting boards should be hand washed only. While they are made from durable materials, putting them in the dishwasher can cause damage to the board. Instead, simply wash with warm water and mild soap, and dry with a cloth. This will ensure that your cutting board stays in top condition for years to come.

In conclusion, Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards are a must-have for any kitchen. Made from the highest grade of solid black walnut trees, these boards are not only stylish but also durable and long-lasting. The finger grips and reversible design make them easy to use, while the end-grain construction ensures that they won’t warp or crack over time. Designed with Michelin starred chef Thomas Keller, these boards are handcrafted in the United States and are each uniquely crafted. Treat them with care, and they will be a valuable addition to your kitchen for years to come.



