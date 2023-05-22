End of tenancy cleaning tips: How to Avoid Common Mistakes When Cleaning at the End of Tenancy and Achieve a Complete Clean

End of Tenancy Cleaning: Common Mistakes to Avoid

As the end of your tenancy approaches, the pressure to get your rental property perfectly clean increases. A thorough cleaning is necessary to ensure the return of your deposit, and it should cover every nook and cranny, from the walls to the corners and crevices. However, tenants and landlords often make common cleaning mistakes that can cost them their full deposit back. Here are some of the most common cleaning mistakes to avoid:

1. Carpet Stains

One of the most common problems with end of tenancy cleaning is carpet stains. Different stains require different cleaning methods, so it’s important to do your homework on the types of stains and how to get rid of them. The general rule to remember is that “like dissolves like.” For instance, pet stains can be removed with an enzyme cleaner, while white vinegar or dishwashing soap may be able to get rid of coffee stains.

2. Bad Smells

Lingering bad smells can be a turn-off for potential renters, so it’s important to find the root cause and eliminate it. Sometimes old stains can give off a bad smell, so the best way to get rid of it is to remove the offender with the appropriate products. Good ventilation is also important.

3. Limescale

Limescale accumulates on kitchen and bathroom surfaces that are exposed to lots of moisture on the regular. It is mostly made of calcium carbonate and can build up inside kettles, pipes, on taps and sinks, on the shower head, as well as on tiles. To effectively deal with it, you have to use the right chemicals. Vinegar might be able to remove limescale deposits.

4. Grease

Grease is a common offender in the kitchen, usually found around the stove or cooker. It’s best treated with commercial cleaning formulas designed to remove oily marks. Lipase, which is an enzyme cleaner, can also break down oils and grease.

5. Hard-to-Reach Areas

Many people forget to clean hard-to-reach areas, even though they still represent an important part of the property. If you don’t think you can get this job done, hire a professional cleaner instead.

6. Windows

Another mistake to avoid is not cleaning the windows before moving out. At the very least, you should clean the inside of your windows. If your tenancy agreement states that you should also clean the outside part, then you should do so.

7. Balcony or Outdoor Area

If you have a balcony or a small yard, you should clean it before your departure. Scrub the walls and tiles, if any, clean the floors, dust any surfaces as needed, and clean the windows (if applicable). Clean the door as well.

In conclusion, a thorough end of tenancy cleaning is necessary to ensure the return of your deposit. It’s important to avoid these common cleaning mistakes and address every aspect of the property, from the most common areas to the hard-to-reach ones. Hiring a professional cleaning company like Skycleaners can help you achieve a comprehensive cleaning checklist that covers every nook and cranny of your rental property, including carpets and upholstery. With their help, you can be sure that your rental property will be in pristine condition, ready for new tenants or to be returned to your landlord, and that you’ll get your deposit back.

End of tenancy cleaning tips Common cleaning mistakes to avoid Thorough cleaning checklist Deep cleaning techniques Professional end of tenancy cleaning services

News Source : Emagazine.com

Source Link :Common End of Tenancy Cleaning Mistakes: How to Avoid Them and Ensure a Thorough Clean/